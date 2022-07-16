Donald Thomas Stevens, age 85 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1937 in Baltimore, Maryland. He worked for many years at Bethlehem Steel in Baltimore, Maryland. In his spare time, he loved to fish and loved to spend time outdoors. He was of Methodist faith.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Joseph Stevens Sr. and Eleanor Fryza Stevens; Brothers, Joseph Jr. Stevens, Gene Stevens, and Bob Stevens.
He is survived by his Wife of 57 years, Hester Stevens; Sons, Douglas Eugene Stevens (Bonnie), Richard A. Stevens, Donald Thomas Stevens Jr. (Mary), and David Wayne Stevens Sr.; Daughter, Christine Marie Heath (Bud); Sister, Eleanor Higgs; Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
