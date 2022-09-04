Donald Warren Short, age 85, passed away to be with his lord on August 30, 2022 at NHC Scott. He is a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, greeter, and leader whereas needed. He is a retired traffic manager at Murray Ohio M&G Co. He worked at Salant and Salant in his early years. He was a big sports fan and played at LCHS, arranging teams around the state.
Pops was a great dad, grandad, and great grandad.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Donald John Short and Gladys Trapp Short; Brother-in-law, Leroy Johnson.
He is survived by his Wife of 65 years, Anita Pettus Short; Two Sons, Donald Mark Short (Tracy) and David Kent Short; Five Grandchildren, Samuel Warren Short (Katie), Andrew Short, Kaleb Short (Natalie), Zachary Short (Kaylynn), Lindsey Willis; Six Great Grandchildren, Kadan and Gracie Short, Annie and Knox Willis, Maddie and Millie Short all of Lawrenceburg; One Sister, Delores Jeanette Johnson of Smyrna, TN; A large number of Nieces and Nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 5, 2022 at New Prospect Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. This Celebration of life service is conducted by his Pastor and friend, Bro. Brad Lowery. Interment will be held at Mimosa Cemetery. A very special thank you to Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home for a wonderful caring time given to our family. God Bless.
