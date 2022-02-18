Donna Faye Rittenberry, age 64, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a retired cook for Oakbrook Rehabilitation in Labelle, FL, and a member of The Tabernacle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Talmadge and Jewell Dean Burdick Entrekin.
She is survived by one daughter, Bobbie Bascombe (Jesse) of Manassas, VA; two sisters, Duveen Ferguson (John) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Debbie Curtis (Larry) of Summertown, TN; one brother, Tommy Entrekin (Jackie) of Ethridge, TN; three grandchildren, Tristan Bascombe, Brayden Bascombe, and Gavin Bascombe; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at Shady Grove Cemetery at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022, with T. R. Williams officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.