Donna Gail Gillespie, 61, of Five Points, TN passed away Tuesday December 6, 2022, in Las Vegas Nevada. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a homemaker, and a Christian, attending Ramah Baptist Church.
Survivors are her husband: Terry Gillespie of Five Points, TN; children: Stephanie Hunt (Michael) of Leoma, TN, Ben Laws of Five Points, TN, Lucas Gillespie of Five Points, TN, and Taylor Gillespie of Five Points, TN; grandchildren: Haley, Celsey, Timmy, Cody & Katy Beth; Elley Hunt; Tucker Laws; Gavin & Garrett Gillespie; Henley & Cutler Gillespie; great grandchildren: Bradeck Pulley, and Remington Hunt; special nephew: Trevor Gillespie (Heather); sisters: Diane Royse of Loretto, TN, Vickie Gist of Lexington, AL, and Judy Guttery (David) of Leoma, TN; brother: Tommy Joiner (Teresa) of Loretto, TN.
Preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Margaret Joiner.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday December 19, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Mark Nelson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Freeman Blooming Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday December 18, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
