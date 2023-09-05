LOCAL OBIT 2

Donna June Newton , age 61 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday September 3, 2023 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Long time Employee for Hardee's in Loretto,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday September 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Danny Hallmark will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday September 6, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Mother-                      Betty Wilburn Newton                              Leoma, TN

Brother-                     George Newton (Charlotte)                       Leoma, TN

Sisters-                       Kattie Price (Larry)                                   Five Points, TN

                                    Gail Thigpen                                              Minor Hill, TN

                                    Judy Lewis (Roger)                                   Leoma, TN

Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive

Preceded In Death By:

Father-        Carl F. Newton

2-Brothers- Donnie Newton

                     Edward Oliver Newton

     

     

     

     

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you