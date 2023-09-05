Donna June Newton , age 61 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday September 3, 2023 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Long time Employee for Hardee's in Loretto,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday September 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Danny Hallmark will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday September 6, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Mother- Betty Wilburn Newton Leoma, TN
Brother- George Newton (Charlotte) Leoma, TN
Sisters- Kattie Price (Larry) Five Points, TN
Gail Thigpen Minor Hill, TN
Judy Lewis (Roger) Leoma, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive
Preceded In Death By:
Father- Carl F. Newton
2-Brothers- Donnie Newton
Edward Oliver Newton
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
