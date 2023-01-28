Donnie R. Thornton, 61, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center.
A graveside will be Saturday, January 28, at 9 AM at Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery with Mickey and Trent Thornton officiating.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, James & Lillie Thornton; brothers, Wendell, Nate and Minner Thornton and sister, Shirley Favors. He is survived by his children, Krista (Joshua) Horton and Josh Thornton; grandchildren, Jayden, Natalee, Elijah, Alice and Malachi; brother, Roger Thornton; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
