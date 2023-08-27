LOCAL OBIT

Donnie Ray Powell, age 72 of Loretto, TN passed away Saturday August 26, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN., retired Postal Worker, and a member of Christian Fellowship Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday August 29, 2023 at 10:00 am.  T. R. Williams will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday August 28, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Wife-                     Debra Springer Powell                                 Loretto, TN

Sons-                      Anthony Powell                                            Leoma, TN

                               James Powell                                                 Loretto, TN

Daughter-              Leigh Ann Fowler                                         Killen, AL

Sister-                    Margaret Couch                                           Appleton, TN

4-Grandchildren- Daniel Fowler

                               Annalee Powell

                               Bryant Powell

                               Ruthie Kate Powell

Preceded In Death By:

Parents-    Autie J. & Viola Harrison Powell

Brother-   George Paul Powell

Niece-       Janet Green

