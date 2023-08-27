Donnie Ray Powell, age 72 of Loretto, TN passed away Saturday August 26, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN., retired Postal Worker, and a member of Christian Fellowship Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday August 29, 2023 at 10:00 am. T. R. Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday August 28, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Debra Springer Powell Loretto, TN
Sons- Anthony Powell Leoma, TN
James Powell Loretto, TN
Daughter- Leigh Ann Fowler Killen, AL
Sister- Margaret Couch Appleton, TN
4-Grandchildren- Daniel Fowler
Annalee Powell
Bryant Powell
Ruthie Kate Powell
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Autie J. & Viola Harrison Powell
Brother- George Paul Powell
Niece- Janet Green
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.