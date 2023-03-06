Donnie Royce Putman, 76, of Rogersville died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 11 AM to 12 PM at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will follow at 12 PM with Bro. Terry Herston officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Putman was a member of Local 320 International Union of Operators Engineers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Royce Sedric and Elora Butler Putman.
Mr. Putman is survived by his wife, Wanda Putman; son, Donnie Putman II (Samantha); daughter, Sonja Anderson (Robbie); grandchildren, Katelynn, Ellie, Jackson, Robin, Rachel, Rebecca, and Rylee; sister, Nancy Putman Hobley (George); numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be William Scoggin, Tim Nix, Jeff Jordan, Tommy Strickland, Randy Akins, and Sonny Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Williams, Richard McGee, and Bert Balentine.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
