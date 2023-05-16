Dora Earline Hall Horton was born on December the 28th in 1935. She was born in Franklin County in Belvidere, Tenn. The daughter of the late Harvey T. Hall and Mildred Limbaugh Hall. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School in Winchester, TN. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Pulaski, TN. Employed for 22 years by Thomas & Howard Co. in Camden, SC, retired from the Kershaw County Clerk of Court office in Camden, SC, past president of the American Legion Post 17 in Camden, SC, and a lifetime VFW member. She was a devoted gardener, loved flowers, camping, doing for others and loved to knit.
She was married to the late Thomas Dabney Horton for 55 yrs.
Brothers: Leonard Parker Limbaugh, Decherd, TN. Harvey Ray Hall & Janice, Keller, Texas. Sister, Helen Evon Amos, Pulaski, TN, numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family is deeply grateful to Karan Amos for the good care she provided.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
