Dora Grisham, 88, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at Athens Limestone Hospital. She was a member of Whitehead Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 6th from 11 – 1 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Keith Hawk and Waylon Hill officiating. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery.
Mrs. Grisham was preceded in death by her parents, Fonzy and Myrtie Liverett; husband, Robert “Bob” Grisham; siblings, Cordell Liverett, Verdo Liverett, Johnnie Liverett and Nadine Hill. She was survived by her children, Susan Parvin and Sammy (Judy) Grisham; grandchildren, Jeremy (Staci) Parvin, Jarrod Parvin, Tiffany (David) Volz and Alicia (Aaron) Brookens; great-grandchildren, Victoria Woods, Aurora Volz, Serenity Volz, Everest Volz, Levi Brookens, Elijah Brookens, Silas Brookens, Chloe Brookens and due in June, Baby Abigail Brookens; numerous much-loved nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Grisham family.
