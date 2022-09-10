Doris Ann (Hogan) Campbell, age 90, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home in Pulaski.
Doris was born January 18, 1932 to the late William Maple Hogan and the late Alene King Hogan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edward Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmie Hogan and sister, Judy Hogan Stafford.
Doris was an active member of New Zion Baptist Church for over 50 years. She will be remembered as the “Chocolate Pie Lady.”
Survivors include her sons, Rickey (Regina) Campbell of Pulaski, Mike (Hollie) Campbell of Lebanon, and daughter Joyce Vernon of Pulaski; brothers Kenneth (Ruth) Hogan of Ardmore, AL, Billy Hogan of Ashland City, Tony (Wanda) Hogan of Athens, Al; sister, Patsy (Hugh) Griffin of Prospect, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Special friends include Carole Collins, Marilyn Gill, and Glen Cardin.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, where Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to Bible Pathway Ministries, PO Box 20123 Murfreesboro, TN 37129-0123 or New Zion Baptist Church Building Fund, 1596 Sumac Rd Pulaski, TN 38478.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carranderwinfh.com for the Campbell family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.