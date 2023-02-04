Doris Ann Gentry, 88, of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a nurse, and attended Victory Baptist Church. Doris loved babysitting children. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 pm. TR Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her son-in-law: Freddy Brown of Leoma, TN; three grandchildren: Brent Kelly (Zondra) of Loretto, TN; Scottie Kelly of Leoma, TN; and Jennifer Dover (Charlie) of Oakland; great grandchildren: Tana Vaden (Cody) of Killen, AL; Brad Kelly of Lawrenceburg, TN; Tyler Kelly of Loretto, TN; Kelsie Hannah of Loretto, TN; Casey Kelly of Loretto, TN; Josiah Dover, Judah Dover, Noah Dover and Ezra Dover of Oakland; Blake Pasek and Laken Pasek of Anderson, AL; several great great grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Olan Gentry; parents Charlie and Jie Wilburn Bosheers; daughter Melishia Diane Brown; grandson Jeremy Brad Brown; brothers Woodrow, Wilburn, and Edgar Bosheers; sisters Louise Payne, Pauline Franklin, Verlene Hughes and Edna Pearl Hurn, and Lucille Kilpatrick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.