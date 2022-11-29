Doris Elaine Eslick, age 100 of Pulaski, passed away on Monday November 28, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Eslick was born in Atlanta, GA on October 5, 1922 to the late Percy Cleveland and Lucy Lee Callahan Bouck. Before graduating from high school in Atlanta, Doris had the honor of marching in the school band that escorted Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh to the premier of Gone With the Wind, which she watched over 100 times and could quote until she passed. She was a bookkeeper with the US Military where she met the love of her life, Taliaferro Grant “Tol” Eslick. Tol and Doris met on a blind date at Kaneohe Air Force Base in Honolulu, HI which lead to 72 years of marriage. In 1950 she and Tol moved back to Pulaski where they attended Pulaski First Presbyterian Church. Doris enjoyed playing bridge, dancing to Big Band music, and loved eating chocolate. When Doris turned 100 she was named Citizen of the Month. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Giles Co. Public Library or First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski. Survivors include her husband Taliaferro “Tol” Eslick, daughters Elaine McCord (Toby) of Lebanon, TN and Marcia Drayton of Murfreesboro, TN, grandchildren Tol Swindell (Kelly), Hallie Madewell (Franklin), Amy McCord (Serena), Peter Drayton, and Adam Drayton, great grandchildren Tol, Yates, and Knox Swindell, Grant and Cole Madewell, and Wesley, Billie Jean, and Jeremiah Drayton. Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested Following Pursuit
- Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding - Garage in Lawrence County
- One Arrested Following Summertown Shooting
- Columbia Police Department is Seeking the Public's Help in Identifying Suspect
- Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
- Court date set in Pulaski theft case
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Loretto
- Joshua Dewayne Byrd
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.