Doris Laverne Kimbrell, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday March 18, 2023, at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, retired school teacher and a member of The Living Church of God.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday March 20, 2023, at 11:00 am. Darrell Lovelady will be officiating. Burial will follow in Kimbrell Holler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday March 19, 2023, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her daughter: Brenda Neidert (Jamie) of Huntsville, AL; three sons: Gary Kimbrell of Columbia, TN, David Kimbrell (Pat) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Jeff Kimbrell (Lisa) of Westpoint, TN; brother: Tom Davenport of Livingston, TX; four grandchildren: Jason Kimbrell (Jessica), Paige Cowan (Ronnie), Brandon Kimbrell and Lucas Neidert (Sabra); six great grandchildren: Justin, Jonathan, Jordan Kimbrell, Emeri Cowan, Harlan & Selah Neidert; step granddaughter- Heather Mercer (Dakota).
She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Kimbrell, son John Kimbrell, granddaughter Michelle Kimbrell, parents John Herin & Blanche E. Davenport.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Ronald McDonald House.
