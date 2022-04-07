Doris LaVerne Oxford, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, April 04, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from First Volunteer Bank, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Wonnie Rochester Hayes; her husband, Dan Oxford; and two brothers, Glenn Hayes and Bruce Hayes.
She is survived by one daughter, Laura Lee Cash Cox of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Bart Cash (Angela) of Spring Hill, TN; two step-daughters, Lori Jones (Justin) of Franklin, TN and Rachel Craige (Frank) of Leipers Fork, TN; four grandchildren, Hannah Shultz, Mac Shultz, Noah Cash, and Jacob Cash; and five step-grandchildren, Claire Craige, Oliver Craige, Catherine Craige, Emma Jones, and Caroline Jones.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM Sunday, April 10, 2022, with Reggie Coleman officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
