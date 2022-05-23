Doris Lazelle Johnston Warhurst, age 81, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was living at NHC Scott. Doris was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a retired teacher at West Highland Elementary School in Lawrence County. Doris will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, friend who loved doing for others. As a member of OK Baptist Church, she grew up playing the piano and working with the youth. After marriage, she attended Gum Springs Baptist Church with her husband.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Mary Pettus Johnston; and her husband, William Warhurst.
She is survived by her brother, Harold (Betty) Johnston of Lawrenceburg, TN; sister, Reba Bumgarner of Knoxville, TN. She also has two step-children, Marion (Bob) Matthews of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Tim (Christy) Warhurst of Pulaski, TN; three step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 24, 2022, with Danny Huckaba officiating. Interment will follow at OK Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Lawrence County Public Library. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.