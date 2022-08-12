Doris “Lynn” Roberts Short of Ooltewah, Tennessee went home to be with the lord on August 9, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at age 68.
Lynn was born on December 1, 1953, to the late Doyce and Pastelle Roberts.
She was raised in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee where she met her husband, Edward Short and was married and moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1980.
In Chattanooga, Lynn worked for Medal of Honor Winner, Charles Coolidge and his family for over 30 years until her retirement from Chattanooga Printing & Engraving. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Ooltewah, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her father, Doyce Orville Roberts; her mother, Pastelle Williams Roberts; brothers, Herman Edward Roberts and Delma Grover Roberts; sister, Lois Juanita Roberts Newton; brother-in-law, Doyle Newton, and nephew, Alex Newton.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Edward Short; son, Matthew Allen Short; mother-in-law, Joan Short; brother and sister-in-law, Robin and Cindy Williams; nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 13, 2022, with Jeff Vanlandingham officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
