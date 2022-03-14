LOCAL OBITUARY

Doris Nell Landtroop , age 90 of Loretto, TN passed away Friday March 11, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Homemaker/Baby Sitter,and a member of Faith Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday march 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM.  Steve Headrick will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday March 20, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

2- Daughters-                               Diane Davis                                Loretto, TN 

                                                      Debbie Hollman                         Loretto, TN 

  6-Grandchildren-  Carla- Emily- Matt- Cari- Justin & Teresa 

11-Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

Husband-   Jr. Landtroop 

Son-            Jimmy Neal Landtroop 

Brother-     James Bud Hughes 

Sisters-       Claudia- Viola & Margaret 

