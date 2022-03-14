Doris Nell Landtroop , age 90 of Loretto, TN passed away Friday March 11, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Homemaker/Baby Sitter,and a member of Faith Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday march 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Steve Headrick will be officiating. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday March 20, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2- Daughters- Diane Davis Loretto, TN
Debbie Hollman Loretto, TN
6-Grandchildren- Carla- Emily- Matt- Cari- Justin & Teresa
11-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Jr. Landtroop
Son- Jimmy Neal Landtroop
Brother- James Bud Hughes
Sisters- Claudia- Viola & Margaret
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.