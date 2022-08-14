LOCAL OBITUARY

Doris Nell Pratt, 96, of Lexington, AL, passed away August 12, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.  She was a retired food prepper for Morrison’s Cafeteria and a member of Grays Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. 

Survivors include:

            Son:  Ray Eugene Pratt

            Daughters:  Myra Mae Thigpen, Bonnie Nell Clemmons, Janie Dorene McCravy,

                                    Teresa Dean Baker & Pamela Kay Boatwright

            Sister:  Lela Mae Curbow

            (20) Grandchildren;  (27) great grandchildren;  (3) great-great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Bryant Danley & Velma Chandler Danley

            Son:  Jerry Nell Bradley

            Brothers:  Junior Danley & Elmer Danley

            Infant baby sister

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Will Vaden & Mike Nabors officiating.  Burial will be at Henry Stutts Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Pratt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

