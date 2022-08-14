Doris Nell Pratt, 96, of Lexington, AL, passed away August 12, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a retired food prepper for Morrison’s Cafeteria and a member of Grays Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include:
Son: Ray Eugene Pratt
Daughters: Myra Mae Thigpen, Bonnie Nell Clemmons, Janie Dorene McCravy,
Teresa Dean Baker & Pamela Kay Boatwright
Sister: Lela Mae Curbow
(20) Grandchildren; (27) great grandchildren; (3) great-great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Bryant Danley & Velma Chandler Danley
Son: Jerry Nell Bradley
Brothers: Junior Danley & Elmer Danley
Infant baby sister
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Will Vaden & Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be at Henry Stutts Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.