Doris Nell Tucker , age 83 of Columbia, TN passed away Monday, November 07, 2022 at home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a Secretary,and a member of Highland Church of Christ.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm Miles Stutts will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Husband-                        Boyd W. Tucker                                     Columbia, TN

Son-                                 Anthony "Tony" Tucker (Becky)         Franklin, TN

Brother-                          James Dickerson                                    Florence, AL

Sisters-                            Bettye Hayes                                           Florence, AL

                                        Mary Rupe                                              Florence, AL

2 Granddaughters-       Tabitha Tucker

                                        Macie Tucker

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Jimmy Dickerson & Clois Collier Manchester

Brothers- Reed & Tom Dickerson

Sisters- Shirley Mueller & Wanda Dickerson

     

     

     

     

 

 

