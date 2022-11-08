Doris Nell Tucker , age 83 of Columbia, TN passed away Monday, November 07, 2022 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a Secretary,and a member of Highland Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Miles Stutts will be officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Boyd W. Tucker Columbia, TN
Son- Anthony "Tony" Tucker (Becky) Franklin, TN
Brother- James Dickerson Florence, AL
Sisters- Bettye Hayes Florence, AL
Mary Rupe Florence, AL
2 Granddaughters- Tabitha Tucker
Macie Tucker
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Jimmy Dickerson & Clois Collier Manchester
Brothers- Reed & Tom Dickerson
Sisters- Shirley Mueller & Wanda Dickerson
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
