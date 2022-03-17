Doris Nugent, 87, of Rogersville died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL. Visitation will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10-11 AM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM in the chapel with Pastor Holly Woodall officiating. Burial will be at Harvey Cemetery.
Mrs. Nugent and her husband, Jimmy Nugent returned home to Rogersville after his retirement from the U. S. Air Force and McDonnell Douglas in Saudi Arabia. They were members of the Rogersville United Methodist Church. After his death, she was devoted to sharing her talents of cooking and sewing with her church community, neighbors, and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retired CMSgt. James Randle Nugent; son, James Randle Nugent, Jr.; daughter, Carla Joan Nugent; parents, Samuel C. and Mattie Holden Bryan.
Mrs. Nugent is survived by her son, retired CMSgt. Mitchell Nugent and wife Lorraine; grandchildren Sean and Nicole and great grandson Kirby; Diane Smith, care provider but most of all special friend, several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews Jack Bryan, Keith Bryan, Gary “Smokey” Nugent, Keith Cochran, Tyler Cochran and Kyle Smelley.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
