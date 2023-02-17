Doris Spears Rogers, age 96, of Killen Al passed away Thursday February 16 after a brief illness.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 11:30am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Mike Butler officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was born in Birmingham Al on May 18, 1927 to Guy and Eunice Weathers Spears. She lived most all her life in Lauderdale County Al.
She attended the Greenhill United Methodist Church.
Doris is survived by her daughter Brenda Phillips and son-in-law Jim of Killen; son Tim Rogers of Athens along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Paris (Billiy) Rogers; Sons: Gerald and Rickey Rogers; her parents: Guy and Eunice Weathers Spears; sister: Judy Daughtery; brothers: Andy, Bobby, Braxton and Donnie Spears.
The family would like to thank Dr David Brown. A special thank you to: Dr. Jan Westerman, Dr. Zachery Griffith and the Nurses of the CCU at North Alabama Medical Center for all the care and support that was shown to our family.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
