July 13, 2023, Doris Vines Kizer, 86, of Loretto, Tennessee, passed away at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg.
Doris, the middle child of Mitchell and Elmer Lee Vines, was born July 29, 1936 in Loretto. She married Hardie Kizer in 1952 and they remained married until Hardie’s Death in 1999. She was a homemaker and mother. If asked what she felt her greatest accomplishment in life was she wouldn’t hesitate to say her babies. She was creative and had many hobbies including sewing, painting, and gardening. She was a member of First Baptist Church Loretto.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Hardie, her parents Mitchell and Elmer, one grandson Joseph Edward Kizer, one great-great grandson Dawson Edward Conaser, brothers Eugene & Alan Vines, and sisters Maylene Harvill and Marie Urban.
She is survived by one sister Eloise Payne (Gentry). Her children Pam Neese (Chuck), Chuck Kizer (Becky), Rickie Kizer (Barbara), Nickie Kizer (Sherri). Seven grandchildren Chris Butler, Lynn Langlois (Renee), Nathan Neese (Tiger), Dusty Kizer (Kasondra), Jeremy Kizer (Emily), Lori Kizer Carter, and Derek Kizer (Krystal). Thirteen great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel with Larry Smart, Kevin Cheatham, & Clayton Wilbanks.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
