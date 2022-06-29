Dortha Elizabeth Hollis , age 89 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after a extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN, a Homemaker, and of Church of Christ faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday June 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Rodney Livingston will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Tony Hollis Lawrenceburg, TN
Brothers- Foster Busby TX
Junior Busby Hohenwald, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews
