LOCAL OBITUARY

Dortha Elizabeth Hollis , age 89 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after a extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN, a Homemaker, and of Church of Christ faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday June 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Rodney Livingston  will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                             Tony Hollis                                         Lawrenceburg, TN

Brothers-                    Foster Busby                                      TX

                                     Junior Busby                                     Hohenwald, TN

Several Nieces & Nephews

To plant a tree in memory of Dorotha Hollis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

