Dorothy Del Barnes, second daughter of Willis Barnes and Esther Murphy Barnes died November 24, 2022 in The Villages, Florida where she had lived since June of 2016.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10 - 11 a.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Belew Cemetery.
