Dorothy Jean Price Cooper, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Care in Lawrenceburg. She was a retired teacher, a homemaker, and a member of First United Methodist Church in Lawrenceburg, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Cooper; her parents, Roy and Etheline Price; her sisters Willa Roy Price, Shirley King; her brothers, James Price, Floyd Price and Doris Ray Price.
She is survived by two daughters Charleen Crowder (Bill) of Lawrenceburg, Carleen Porter (Steve) of Murfreesboro, TN, four grandchildren, William Crowder of Lawrenceburg, Emily Crowder of Ashland City, TN, Wesley Porter (Carly) of Knoxville, TN and Natalie Porter of Nashville, TN. Two sister-in-law’s, Lillie Mae Price Thomas of Lawrenceburg and Gale Price of Lawrenceburg, TN. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
