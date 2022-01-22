Dorothy Lee Harris Glass, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, (just one day shy of her 81st birthday) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a 1959 graduate of Lawrence County High School, and retired secretary from Jerry Glass, Jr. Trucking Company & Dozier Service and G & S Excavating. She was employed by the Lawrence County School System for the last 37 years, working at West Highland, Ingram Sowell, and Summertown Elementary Schools. Mrs. Glass was a member of Flatwoods Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Author Lee and Ruby Mae Smith Harris; her husband of 57 years Jerry James Glass, Jr.; two brothers, Author L. "Chick" Harris and Norman Harris; and three sisters, Irene Campbell, Anna Mae Freeman, and Dean Samella.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Seaver (Ray) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Ricky Glass (Lorrie) of Summertown, TN; five grandchildren, Brandi Bailey, Clint Seaver (Brianna), Kaleb Glass (Krista), Kaley Lyons (Ben), and Kason Glass (Kayla); ten great-grandchildren, Shelbi Green, Bryant Bailey, Jude Glass, Winry Glass, Knoxleigh Stress, Nora Seaver, Isaac Seaver, Carson Lyons, Logan Lyons, and Jolene Glass; three sisters-in-law, Jearline Brown (Joe) of Leoma, TN, Frances Hall (Allan) of Clarksville, TN, and Pat Glass of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother-in-law, Kenneth "Bo" Glass of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews. Those serving as pallbearers will be Clint Seaver, Kaleb Glass, Kason Glass, Ben Lyons, Danny McLain, and Kerry Mashburn.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Monday, January 24, 2022, with Colin Leighton, Dave Canterbury, and Cody Harrington officiating. Interment will follow at Kidd Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
