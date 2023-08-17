Dorothy Louise Belew , age 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,retired from Salant & Salant,and of the pentecostal faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Terry Potts will be officiating. Burial will follow in Houser Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Carl Belew (Janice) Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother- Thomas Ramsey Lawrenceburg, TN
Sisters- Frances Watkins Loretto, TN
Genevia Martin Summertown, TN
6 Grandchildren- Casey Belew, Hartley Belew, Marshall Belew, Tonya Ingram,
Cynthia Beard, & Tamra Markus
Several Great Grandchildren
Prededed in death by:
Parents- Willie & Mable Kelly Ramsey
Step-Mother- Margaret Robertson Ramsey
Son- Marshall Belew
Brothers- Willie Lawrence Ramey
James Leroy Ramsey
Sisters- Florence Medley, Gladys Tripp, & Virginia Clark
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-699
