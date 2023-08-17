LOCAL OBIT 2

Dorothy Louise Belew , age 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,retired from Salant & Salant,and of the pentecostal faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Terry Potts will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Houser Cemetery

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                                           Carl Belew (Janice)                        Lawrenceburg, TN

Brother-                                  Thomas Ramsey                               Lawrenceburg, TN

Sisters-                                    Frances Watkins                              Loretto, TN

                                                 Genevia Martin                                Summertown, TN

6 Grandchildren- Casey Belew, Hartley Belew, Marshall Belew, Tonya Ingram,

Cynthia Beard, & Tamra Markus

Several Great Grandchildren

Prededed in death by:

Parents- Willie & Mable Kelly Ramsey

Step-Mother- Margaret Robertson Ramsey

Son- Marshall Belew

Brothers- Willie Lawrence Ramey

                  James Leroy Ramsey

Sisters- Florence Medley, Gladys Tripp, & Virginia Clark

     

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-699

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Belew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you