Dorothy Marjean Rhoubin, age 77 of Pulaski, passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at her home.
Marjean was born January 12, 1946 in Birmingham, AL, to Edward Orville and Dorothy Marion Busby Williams. She was self employed, a member of First Baptist Church of Pulaski, and preceded in death by her parents and her husband Tom Rhoubin.
Visitation will be Saturday January 21, 2023 from 12-2pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens in North Carolina.
Survivors include her daughters Denise Tyson of Pulaski, Jana Vinke of Charlotte, NC, grandchildren Ashley Tyson, Devin Parks, Matthew Vinke, Dustin Vinke, great grandchildren Alaya Masters, Liam Tyson, Jaxon Tyson, Xander Tyson.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
