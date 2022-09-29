Dorothy Wynell Estes , age 93 of Loretto, TN passed away September 27, 2022 at Countryside Nursing Home after a extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, retired from M-Fine,and a memberof Fairview First Congregational Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Ray Watkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Andy Estes Loretto, TN
6 Grandchildren
9 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents- William Archie & Pearl Genice Calvert Smith
Husband- Johnny Eugene Estes
Son- Randy Eugene Estes
Brother- Alton Smith
Sister- Jewell Smith
Grandson- Jason Estes
