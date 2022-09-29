LOCAL OBITUARY

Dorothy Wynell Estes , age 93 of Loretto, TN passed away September 27, 2022 at Countryside Nursing Home after a extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, retired from M-Fine,and a memberof Fairview First Congregational Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Ray Watkins will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Son-                              Andy Estes                                             Loretto, TN

6 Grandchildren

9 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Parents- William Archie & Pearl Genice Calvert Smith

Husband- Johnny Eugene Estes

Son- Randy Eugene Estes

Brother- Alton Smith

Sister- Jewell Smith

Grandson- Jason Estes

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Estes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

