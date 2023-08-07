Dorris Wayne McMullin, age 78, of Summertown, TN passed away Saturday, August 05, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was a native of Summertown, TN, retired superintendent from Union Carbide, and a member of Unity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, cattle farmer, and race car fan. He lived for his family and friends. To know him was to love him. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Edith Brown McMullin; three brothers, Larry McMullin, Billy McMullin, and Donnie McMullin, and sister-in-law, Doris Ann McMullin.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen McMullin of Summertown, TN; two daughters, Sherri Nabors (Darrell), and Brandy Pennington (Todd), both of Summertown, TN; four grandchildren, Kelly Brunson, Taylor Nabors, Isabella Pennington, and Ansley Pennington; four great-grandchildren, Landen Stafford, Haze Stafford, Ramsie Stafford, and Charlee Brunson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Those serving as pallbearers are Heath Parson, Tony Stutts, Shane Rawdon, Brent Bennett, Jimmy Pennington, and Daniel Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Roger Cole, Mac Palmer, Dr. Couch, Franklin Shaffer, Butch Clark, Jessie Lyons, Bill Cothran, members of Unity Baptist Church, employees of Union Carbide, and close friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, August 07, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 08, 2023, with Randy Keene, Brandon Smith, and Randall Runions officiating. Interment will follow at Summertown Cemetery in Summertown, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
