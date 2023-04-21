Doug Hammond, age 54 of Minor Hill, passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023 at his residence.
Mr. Hammond was born in Tucson, AZ on April 13, 1969 to Daniel Douglas Hammond and Doris June Bryant Hammond. Doug worked as a self-employed mechanic who could fix anything. He loved motorcycles, guns, hunting, fishing, dogs, and being outdoors.
Doug is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Douglas Hammond, sister, Julia Denise Hammond, and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife Andrea Sue Ashley Hammond of Minor Hill, mother, Doris June Bryant of Minor Hill, brothers Danny Hammond of Lexington, AL and Brent Barker of Prospect, TN, sister Denise Robbins of Minor Hill, nephews Leo and Milo Ashley, Justin Hammond, Steven Higgins, nieces Tiffany Holladay, Bethany Liefeld.
Visitation will be held at Carr & Erwin Funeral home in Pulaski, TN on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 12 Noon until 2pm with the funeral to follow at 2pm. Interment will be at Minor Hill Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
