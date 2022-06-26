LOCAL OBITUARY

Douglas Edward Springer , age 67 of St Joseph, TN passed away Friday June 24, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN. A Veteran of the United States Air Force, retired from Graphics.

No Services are Planned at this time. 

 

Survivors are: 

2-Brothers-           Joe Springer (Reba)        Lawrenceburg, TN 

                              Alan Springer (Bridgette)           Loretto, TN 

2-Sisters-              Reda Heathcoat (Ricky)          St Joseph, TN 

                                Marsha Ellis (Lanny)              St Joseph, TN 

Numerous Nieces & Nephews 

Life Long Friend--            Rex Shaw 

Eddies Companion-          Sharon Roberts 

