Douglas Edward Springer , age 67 of St Joseph, TN passed away Friday June 24, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN. A Veteran of the United States Air Force, retired from Graphics.
No Services are Planned at this time.
Survivors are:
2-Brothers- Joe Springer (Reba) Lawrenceburg, TN
Alan Springer (Bridgette) Loretto, TN
2-Sisters- Reda Heathcoat (Ricky) St Joseph, TN
Marsha Ellis (Lanny) St Joseph, TN
Numerous Nieces & Nephews
Life Long Friend-- Rex Shaw
Eddies Companion- Sharon Roberts
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
