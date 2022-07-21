Douglas Edward Springer , age 67 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a United States Air Force Veteran,and was retired from Graphics. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Nebo Cemetery on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow Mt. Nebo Cemetery with military honors presented at the graveside.
Survivors are:
2 Brothers- Joe Springer (Reba) Lawrenceburg, TN
Allen Springer (Bridgette) Loretto, TN
2 Sisters- Reda Heathcoat (Ricky) St. Joseph, TN
Marsha Ellis (Lanny) St. Joseph, TN
Life Long Friend- Rex Shaw
Eddie's Companion- Sharon Roberts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.