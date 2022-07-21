LOCAL OBITUARY

Douglas Edward Springer , age 67 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,  a United States Air Force Veteran,and was retired from Graphics.  A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Nebo Cemetery on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Burial will follow Mt. Nebo Cemetery with military honors presented at the graveside.

 

Survivors are:

2 Brothers-                 Joe Springer (Reba)                        Lawrenceburg, TN

                                    Allen Springer (Bridgette)              Loretto, TN

2 Sisters-                    Reda Heathcoat (Ricky)                 St. Joseph, TN

                                    Marsha Ellis (Lanny)                      St. Joseph, TN

Life Long Friend-     Rex Shaw

Eddie's Companion- Sharon Roberts

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Springer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you