Douglas M. "Mac" Jackson, age 80, of Summertown, TN passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Hohenwald, TN, retired from Menasha Corporation, and a member of Chapel Grove Church of Christ. Mr. Jackson served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard and Rose Frazier Jackson; his wife, Dixie Adams Jackson; three brothers; and one great-grandson.
He is survived by two daughters, Dana Hurst (Ronald) of Summertown, TN and Sheila Craig (Keith) of La Vergne, TN; one brother, J. W. Jackson of Tullahoma, TN; six grandchildren, Crystal Long, Daniel Hurst, Courtney Garibay, Aaron Craig, Sarah Hamilton, and Thomas "TJ" Byrd; and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, November 14, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Chapel Grove Church of Christ at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with Ed Daniel officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
