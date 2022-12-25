Douglas Nelson Bassham, age 86, of Minor Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was born November 21, 1936, to the late Otis Nelson Bassham and Nella Virginia Skeets Bassham. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Joseph and Robert Bassham.
Doug graduated from West Limestone High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked 16 years at Maremont Gabriel and also drove for Gordon Brothers Oil Company and J & J Oil Company.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Earlene Townsend Bassham of Minor Hill; his daughter, Cindy Bassham Emerson and husband Mack of Minor Hill; his sisters, Barbara Gwaltney of Scottsboro and Sharon Brown Elkmont; his brothers, Donald Bassham of Salem, Kenneth Bassham of Salem, Thomas Bassham of Elkmont, and Stanley Bassham of Anderson; his grandsons, Chase Nelson Emerson and wife Beth, and Colby Edwin Emerson and wife Jenny; and his great grandchildren, Cally and Sawyer Emerson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Booth Chapel Cemetery or New Salem Cemetery.
