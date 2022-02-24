Douglas Wayne Bradley , age 69 of Loretto, TN passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL,a retired sales manager,a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will hold a private service for Mr. Bradley.
Survivors are:
Wife of 30 years- Catherine Neidert Bradley Loretto, TN
Brothers- Steve Bradley (Donna) Colbert Heights, AL
John Bradley (Nancy) Florence, AL
Sisters-in-law- Anthionette Beuerlein (Robert) Loretto, TN
Sharon Neidert Richmond, VA
Joan Newell (Ray) Goodslettsville, TN
Brother-in-law- Don Simbeck Loretto, TN
Nieces & Nephews- James Stutts, John Michael Bradley, Patrick Bradley,
Matthew Bradley, Karen Jenkins, Cameron Prince, Stacy Williams, Damien
Simbeck, Michael Beuerlein, Joseph Beuerlein, Luke Williams, Mark Word,
Paul Williams, Thomas Neidert, Dana Dodd, Dawn Hargett, Karin Beuerlein,
& Kate Williams-Spradlin
Many Great Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by: Parents- Paul Jones & Betty Ruth Bradley
Sister-in-law- Donna Simbeck
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart School in Loretto.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
