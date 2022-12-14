Dr. Butler Eugene “Gene” Holt passed away Monday, December 12th, 2022. He was born on September 15th, 1939 and was 83 years old.
Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking. He could build just about anything you asked. Grandfather clocks, tables, and nutcrackers, just to name a few. Gene was a deacon at the First Baptist Church here in Pulaski, TN. He loved to the watch Dallas Cowboys play. He loved Linda’s fried chicken, most of all.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 16th, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at 12:00pm at First Baptist Church in Pulaski, TN.
He was preceded in death by, his parents, Lawrence and Iva Holt, Sister, Judith Ann Marks, and Grandson, Jubal Thomas McBeth.
He is survived by,
His wife of 62 years, Linda Parker Holt of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Sharon (David Lee) Holt McBeth of El Paso, TX
Son, Christopher (Amanda) Holt of Rockwell, TX
Grandchildren, Juniper Ann McBeth, Jillian Grace McBeth, Parker Jane Holt, and Mckenzie Lynn Holt
Sister, Patricia Holt Crawford of Fayetteville, TN
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Dr. Butler Eugene “Gene” Holt.
