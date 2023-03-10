Dr. Johnny Edgar McGee, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN. Passed away on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 at NHC of Pulaski. Johnny was born on March 28, 1945 to the late Edgar and Edna Bailey McGee. Johnny was a four year starter Defensive Tackle and an Honors graduate for UNA. He then attended the School of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University and graduated with Honors. He established and practiced Veterinary Medicine for 35 years at Shoal Creek Animal Hospital in Lawrenceburg.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Edgar and Edna Bailey McGee; Sisters, Joyce Aaron of Lawrenceburg and Helen Gene of Senatobia, MS.
He is survived by his Wife of 59 years, Jeanette Johnston McGee; Three Children, Jennifer Cone (Marty) of Auburn, AL, Emily Boshers (Dan) of Athens, AL, and Philip McGee (Beth) of Huntsville, AL; Three Grandchildren, Bailey Cone of Auburn, AL, Jewel McGee and Abigail McGee, both of Huntsville, AL; One Great Grandson, Brooks Cone of Auburn, AL.
A Graveside Service will be held at Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN on Friday, March 10th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Alex Bayes officiating.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
