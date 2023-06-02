LOCAL OBITUARY

Duane Davis, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg.  He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.  He enjoyed woodworking, where he would build award winning birdhouses.  Duane was also an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Murry Eugene and Veta Atkins Davis; and special friend, Carol Wiseman.

He is survived by one sister, Glenda Davis Miller (Tom); one nephew, Ryan Miller; one niece, Cheryl Miller Stephens; and several cousins.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all the caregivers over the last year.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday, June 5, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Monday, June 5, 2023, with Jacob Evans officiating.  Interment will follow at Leoma Cemetery in Leoma, TN.  The family suggests memorials be made to Pulaski Street Church of Christ for the Walk for Water Program.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Jun 5
Visitation
Monday, June 5, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Jun 5
Funeral Service
Monday, June 5, 2023
1:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
