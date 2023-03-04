Dustin Randal Pettus, 43, of Lexington, AL, passed away March 3, 2023. Dustin worked for local contractors, was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator, and was a plant operator for many years. He was a loving father of two as well as a beloved son and brother. Dustin was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.
Dustin is survived by his mother: Stella Mae McKelvey Pettus; son: Ethan Cole Pettus; daughter: Kenslee Reese Pettus; brother: Kelby Dwight Pettus.
He was preceded in death by his father Randal Dwight Pettus.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11 AM until 1 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Bro. Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be in Pettus Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.