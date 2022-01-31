Dwight “Fat Buddy” Newton, born: May 3, 1955; passed away: January 29, 2022, age 66
He was retired from Gabriel in Pulaski, TN
Preceded in death by wife: Millicent Thompson Newton
Visitation with the family: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 – 1:00pm at Bethel Baptist Church.
Graveside service: Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00pm, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Bill Barlow officiating.
Pallbearers: Blake Newton, Shannon Felker, Ryder Felker, Clint McCafferty, Luke McCafferty & Moe McCain.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
