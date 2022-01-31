LOCAL OBITUARY

Dwight “Fat Buddy” Newton, born: May 3, 1955; passed away: January 29, 2022, age 66

He was retired from Gabriel in Pulaski, TN

Preceded in death by wife:  Millicent Thompson Newton

Visitation with the family:  Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 – 1:00pm at Bethel Baptist Church.

Graveside service:  Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00pm, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Bill Barlow officiating.

Pallbearers:  Blake Newton, Shannon Felker, Ryder Felker, Clint McCafferty, Luke McCafferty & Moe McCain.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

