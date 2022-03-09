LOCAL OBITUARY

Earl Ray "Butch" Smith , age 81 of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at NHC Maury Regional after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam war,  retired from UPS after 27 years of service, a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Ray served in the US Army from 1962 to 1968. He was deployed to the Panama Canal Zone during his military service Ray was an ordained deacon of Bethel Baptist Church on May 24, 1970. Ray was born at home near the small community of Fall River to the late General David and Ada Viola Howell Smith. Ray was a Christian man that loved his family, friends, and never met a stranger.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.  Rodney Krick & Rickey Wade will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Loving wife of 56 years-           Glenda Huntley Smith                   Leoma, TN

2 Sons-                                       Kevin Smith                                     Leoma, TN

                                                   Keith Smith (Tonya)                       Columbia, TN

2 Daughters-                            Stephanie Smith                               Leoma, TN

                                                 Mary Smith                                       Leoma, TN

Brothers-                                Hobert Smith                                     Leoma, TN

                                                 Morris Smith                                   Goodsprings, TN

                                                Charlie Smith                                    Leoma, TN

                                                 Gary Smith                                       Leoma, TN

                                                  Harold Smith                                    Leoma, TN

Sister-                                  Betty Tucker                  

Grandchildren- Ryleigh & Elijah Smith

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by: Parents- General & Ada Howell Smith

Brothers- David Smith, Bo Smith, & Denzil Smith

Sisters- Ella Mae Smith, Oma Laws, Lutie Johnson, Sue Garner, & Fay Belew

