Earl Ray "Butch" Smith , age 81 of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at NHC Maury Regional after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam war, retired from UPS after 27 years of service, a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Ray served in the US Army from 1962 to 1968. He was deployed to the Panama Canal Zone during his military service Ray was an ordained deacon of Bethel Baptist Church on May 24, 1970. Ray was born at home near the small community of Fall River to the late General David and Ada Viola Howell Smith. Ray was a Christian man that loved his family, friends, and never met a stranger. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Rodney Krick & Rickey Wade will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Loving wife of 56 years- Glenda Huntley Smith Leoma, TN
2 Sons- Kevin Smith Leoma, TN
Keith Smith (Tonya) Columbia, TN
2 Daughters- Stephanie Smith Leoma, TN
Mary Smith Leoma, TN
Brothers- Hobert Smith Leoma, TN
Morris Smith Goodsprings, TN
Charlie Smith Leoma, TN
Gary Smith Leoma, TN
Harold Smith Leoma, TN
Sister- Betty Tucker
Grandchildren- Ryleigh & Elijah Smith
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by: Parents- General & Ada Howell Smith
Brothers- David Smith, Bo Smith, & Denzil Smith
Sisters- Ella Mae Smith, Oma Laws, Lutie Johnson, Sue Garner, & Fay Belew
