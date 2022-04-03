Edd Matthews, age 77 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN., a retired school teacher, and a member of County Line Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm. David Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Nora Matthews Lawrenceburg, TN
Son- Keith Matthews (Lora) Lawrenceburg, TN
2 Granddaughters- Gerri & Andrea
4 Great Grandchildren- Paisley, Brodie, Levi, & Brinley
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.