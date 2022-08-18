LOCAL OBITUARY

Eddie Lee Hill, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesboro, TN.  He was a native of Rich Mountain, AR, retired from the U.S. Army as a First Sergeant, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a member of the DAV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice Hanson Hill; his daughter, Tonya Hill; and one brother, Gary Hill.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Hill of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, April Schillereff of Temple, TX and Windy Lam-Yam of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Lynn Wymmes of Chandler, AZ and Lynda Spears of AZ; three grandchildren, Charlie Schillereff, Ireland Schillereff, and Ryan Lam-Yam; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A private graveside will be held at Center Point Methodist Cemetery at a later date.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

