Eddie Lee Hill, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesboro, TN. He was a native of Rich Mountain, AR, retired from the U.S. Army as a First Sergeant, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a member of the DAV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice Hanson Hill; his daughter, Tonya Hill; and one brother, Gary Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Hill of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, April Schillereff of Temple, TX and Windy Lam-Yam of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Lynn Wymmes of Chandler, AZ and Lynda Spears of AZ; three grandchildren, Charlie Schillereff, Ireland Schillereff, and Ryan Lam-Yam; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private graveside will be held at Center Point Methodist Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
