Eddie Slone of Pulaski, TN passed away on May 21, 2022. He was born in Williamson, West Virginia on May 18, 1947 and was 75 years old.

Eddie loved going to casinos, going on cruises, and golfing. He was always cracking jokes and had great sense of humor. Eddie was the heartbeat of the family and loved spending time with his family most of all.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilynn Slone, parents, Don and Betty Lou Dotson Slone, and brother, Don Windell Slone.

He is survived by his,

Brother, Joe (Linda) Slone of DE

Sister, Nita (Allan) Michie of TN

Brother, Bruce (Patricia) Slone of GA

Brother, Chuck (Kim) Slone of VA

Sister, Peggy Leonard of TN

Step-daughter, Lisa (Keith) Kinney of MI

Grandchildren Josh and Christy Kinney

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Eddie Slone.

