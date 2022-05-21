Eddie Steelman passed away on May 15, 2022, at the age of 57, in his hometown of Pulaski, Tennessee. He was a bright spark in the lives of many and his humor and infectious smile will live on in our hearts.
Eddie served his country proudly with the United States Marine Corps from 1983 to 1992. After serving overseas, he moved back to Tennessee and started a 17-year journey with Saturn in Spring Hill. In his 40s, Eddie took a leap and pursued his lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. He graduated from Columbia State Community College in 2012 and began his nursing career at Maury Regional Hospital, where he worked weekends in the emergency department while pursuing his Master’s degree to become a Family Nurse Practitioner. He graduated in 2016 from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He found a second home in his First Choice Health Pulaski family, where his passion for patient care was evident in every patient he treated. He never met a stranger, and he treated each patient and colleague like they were his family.
Eddie met the love of his life, Christy, in 1998 at First Baptist Church in Pulaski. They were married on Valentine’s Day in 1999 and spent 23 wonderful years together. He was a loving and encouraging husband and father to his three daughters, whom he supported endlessly through education, sports, dance recitals, church activities, career changes, and more. After raising three girls, he became an overjoyed “Bop” to his best friend and grandson, Ledger. The two of them shared a love for trains and fishing.
A true lover of life, Eddie found joy in many hobbies and passions, including the Atlanta Braves, concerts, cooking, and riding motorcycles. In his final hours, he spent the day doing what he loved most with his best friend: riding his motorcycle on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, taking in the countryside with a salted caramel MoonPie and a Coke.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, George and June Steelman; his mother-in-law, Paula Standridge; and his father-in-law, James Erwin. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Christy, as well as three daughters: Blythe, Karley Goolsby (husband Eric), and Kensey (fiance Anthony). He is survived by one grandson, Ledger Goolsby. He is also survived by his siblings, Kathy Kristiansen, George Steelman, Jr. (wife Diana), Jan Beecham (husband Charles), and James Steelman, as well as his sister-in-law Cindy Carnell (husband John). He was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Anyone who knew Eddie was touched by his kindness, humor, and passion. He loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace.
Visitation Services will be held Tuesday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in Pulaski. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 p.m.
