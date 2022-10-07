Eddie Ward of Foley, AL passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his residence after a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Pulaski, TN on August 7, 1959 and was 63 years old.
He was a multi-talented man who could fix or build anything. He was brave and confident enough to tackle anything or confront anyone. He strived for perfection in all he did. His last project was tirelessly restoring his mid-century home and the results show his pride of workmanship. Eddie was very loyal and protective of his loved ones. He always held a sense of fairness and was generous to those in need. As fine a gentleman as you would never know. He was outgoing and kind hearted to everyone, especially to children and the wild creatures. He was popular in the neighborhood and cultivated many long-lasting friendships with his charm and forthrightness. Eddie owned and operated Ward’s Automotive for numerous years in Leland, MS. Eddie continued his work in automotive after moving to Sacramento, CA before retiring to Foley, AL.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel McCluskey Ward, sister, Marie Swaner, brother-in-law, George Swaner, Sr., nephew, George Swaner, Jr., brother, Willard “Buddy” Ward, and sister-in-law, Barbara Coats Ward.
He is survived by his,
Wife, Eileen O’Shaughnessy Ward of Foley, AL
Daughter, Melinda (David) Pritchard of CA
Son, Johnny (Emily) Ward of Pulaski
Son, Matthew Ward of LA
6 Grandchildren
Brother, John (Revenus) Barnes of Cornersville
Sister, Dorothy Morgan of Pulaski
Sister, Barbara Haskin of Conersville
Sister, Faye Ward of Pulaski
Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Eddie Ward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.