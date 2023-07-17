Edgar Carter Dove, Sr., died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his residence.
Carter was born January 6, 1932 to Herschel C. and Jessie Jewell Calvit Dove. He was an Alabama native of Florence and graduate of University of Alabama, he also attended University of North Alabama. A 24 year career in the US Air Force and a veteran of Vietnam, he also worked at NASA where he was involved in the Hubble Space Telescope Project.
Mr. Dove is preceded in death by his parents, Hershel C. and Jessie Jewell Calvit Dove.
He was a father of four children, Edgar C. Dove, Jr. (Kathy), Robert Herschel Dove, Thomas Woodrow Dove, and Jesse Wendell Dove (Marnie); grandfather of four, Amanda, Jason, Jason A., and Crystal (Doug).
Special thanks to his caregivers, Courtney, Catie, and Shoals Hospice for the wonderful care and love.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.