Edith Imogene “Suzy” Kelley Wanner, 84, of Florence, AL, passed away June 8, 2023 at her home. Suzy was a retired seamstress and a member of the Methodist faith.
Suzy is survived by:
Sons: Allan Wanner (Judy) and Joseph Wanner
Sisters: Gloria Murphy and Shelia Price
Grandchildren: Amelia Rogers (Paul), Chris Wanner, and Mallory Gresham
Great-grandchildren: Emmalee Rogers and Raven Rogers
Great-greatgrandchildren: Bralynn Wanner, Blakely Wanner, and A.J. Lopez
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: James Sidney Kelley and Freda M. Hunt Kelley
Husband: Jackie Wanner
Sons: Steve Wanner and Timmy Wanner
Brother: James “Dub” Kelley
Grandchild: James Wanner
Great-grandchild: Chase Wanner
There will be a graveside service held for Suzy on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Bluewater Cemetery on CR 425 in Killen, AL with Andy Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Bluewater Cemetery. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.