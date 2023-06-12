LOCAL OBITUARY

Edith Imogene “Suzy” Kelley Wanner, 84, of Florence, AL, passed away June 8, 2023 at her home. Suzy was a retired seamstress and a member of the Methodist faith.

Suzy is survived by: 

Sons: Allan Wanner (Judy) and Joseph Wanner

Sisters: Gloria Murphy and Shelia Price

Grandchildren: Amelia Rogers (Paul), Chris Wanner, and Mallory Gresham

Great-grandchildren: Emmalee Rogers and Raven Rogers

Great-greatgrandchildren: Bralynn Wanner, Blakely Wanner, and A.J. Lopez

She was preceded in death by:

Parents: James Sidney Kelley and Freda M. Hunt Kelley

Husband: Jackie Wanner

Sons: Steve Wanner and Timmy Wanner

Brother: James “Dub” Kelley

Grandchild: James Wanner

Great-grandchild: Chase Wanner

There will be a graveside service held for Suzy on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Bluewater Cemetery on CR 425 in Killen, AL with Andy Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Bluewater Cemetery.  Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Wanner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you